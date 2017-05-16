Philly Police Investigating Multi-Car Crash Involving Stolen Car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating a big crash involving a stolen car on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Frankford Ave.

Police say two men in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder crashed into four cars before smashing into the front of a store at Frankford and Tioga in Kensington.

“According to witnesses, the Nissan was traveling at a very high rate of speed. When it got the intersection it hit a vehicle head-on that was going south on Frankford Ave. causing heavy front end damage to that vehicle and then causing that vehicle to hit into a third vehicle,which was also traveling south,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small says when officers arrive they found multiple people climbing out of the car and fleeing the scene.

An 18-year-old driver was arrested. Small says the teen is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident and operating a stolen vehicle.

There were no customers in the store, but there were two female employees, Small says.

They were not injured, but were transported as a precaution.

Occupants from the two other vehicles going south on Frankford Ave. were transported and checked out.

They are in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.