Fishtown Brewery Creates ‘Trust The Process’ Beer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has become a phrase synonymous with our city — “Trust the Process” — and for some it has become more than just words.

It’s become a witty way to make a little money, and the latest creation from the evil genius beer company which just opened in Fishtown.

Luke Bowen is the owner of Evil Genius.

“We are big Sixers fans, obviously, and it was really just a combination of them getting their team back to prominence and there was a huge process that we had to go through, starting at the very bottom and doing this,” he said. “When we were getting ready to open this place it was just totally fitting that this was the only beer we could have here to lead off with.”

So, what is the process when making “Trust the Process” beer?

“This was like our best beer that we could possibly make,” said Bowen. “Like with the best ingredients, all hops from New Zealand, Tanzania, super juicy, tons of papaya, grapefruit flavor to it.”

Well, what if you are not really a beer person, could you make a “Trust the Process” wine? “Oh for sure, absolutely,” he said.

“Think about the flavors or aromas in a Sauvignon Blanc, but in beer,” Bowen said. “That’s basically it, so if you like super fruity white wine you are going to absolutely love this beer.”

And of course with the draft lottery Wednesday night, it’s also their most popular beer.

“It’s delicious beer, actually. I really really love it, it’s so good,” said Keith Tomaselli of Northern Liberties. “If you’re a Sixers fan, Trust the Process for sure.”

Does a name make you try a beer?

“Sometimes, definitely here, though,” said Dan Conway of Fishtown. “Definitely Trust the Process.”

And just like the Sixers, Bowen is trusting the process and hoping to turn his company into a winner.