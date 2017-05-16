DEP Issues Code Orange Air Quality Alert For Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality alert for Wednesday, May 17, for the Philadelphia area.
The alert is in effect for the following counties: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery.
Authorities say a ridge of high pressure will shift east and position itself along the eastern seaboard. This high pressure system will allow for clear skies, light winds and temperatures to extend into the 90s.
LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC
The ozone is expected to rise into the Code ORANGE range.
Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.