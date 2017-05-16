Delaware County Judge Exonerates Youth From 86-Year-Old Case

DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — A judge recently expunged the criminal records of a 16-year-old Delaware County youth executed for murder in 1931.

As evidence indicates the African-American teen was railroaded.

Alexander McClay Williams was just 12-years-old when he was sent to Glenn Mills and he was 16, when he was convicted by an all white jury of the ice-pick stabbing of a 34-year-old White woman who worked there.

Dr. Samuel Lemon is the great-grandson of William Ridley the attorney who represented Williams.

“I always suspected this was a case of domestic violence,” he said. “I never believed this kid did this.”

He says the prison conducted a shoddy investigation and forced a confession.

“It wasn’t until the third interrogation until he reportedly confessed,” he said.

Williams on surviving sibling, Susie Carter, hired Robert Keller who wants to clear her brother’s name. But the evidence was destroyed.

“The ultimate goal would have been able to retry this case,” said Carter.

So they’re hope the state’s highest court will vacate the conviction or the Governor will issue a pardon.