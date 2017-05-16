NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Bus With Students On Board Involved In Accident In Kensington

May 16, 2017 11:37 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bus carrying a group of students was involved in an accident Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 3300 block of Frankford Avenue, just after 7 a.m.

Police say the bus struck the back of a trailer that was being towed into a construction site.

The school bus driver, a 31-year-old female, was taken to the hospital with glass in her eyes and back pain.

Eight students were taken to school and two were transported to Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children for a complaint of glass in their eyes.

Both are listed in stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch