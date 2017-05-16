Bus With Students On Board Involved In Accident In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bus carrying a group of students was involved in an accident Tuesday morning.
It happened in the 3300 block of Frankford Avenue, just after 7 a.m.
Police say the bus struck the back of a trailer that was being towed into a construction site.
The school bus driver, a 31-year-old female, was taken to the hospital with glass in her eyes and back pain.
Eight students were taken to school and two were transported to Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children for a complaint of glass in their eyes.
Both are listed in stable condition.