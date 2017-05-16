Cosby: ‘I Just Truly Believe’ Racism, Revenge Behind Sex Assault Allegations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby is addressing his sexual assault scandal for the first time in more than two years.

Radio host Michael Smerconish interviewed Cosby on his Sirius Radio show.

In clips that have been released, Cosby seems to suggest racism and revenge were behind the allegations against him.

“I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that,” Cosby said.

Daughter: Bill Cosby ‘Is Not Abusive, Violent Or A Rapist’

Cosby also seems to claim his dozens of accusers were “piling on.”

“Are you telling me they’re all lying?” Smerconish asked.

Cosby responded, “You know better than that.”

Cosby also told Smerconish that he doesn’t expect to testify during his trial.

CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman says the interview could be part of an effort to remind potential jurors of Cosby’s presumption of innocence.

“There is always the possibility that defense attorneys look for of jury nullification,” said Klieman. “That somehow, even in the face of overwhelming evidence, that there may be a reason for jurors to acquit.”

Cosby’s Attorneys Want Potential Jurors To Be Prescreened

Cosby granted the interview because the radio host promised to broadcast statements from Cosby’s daughters Ensa and Erinn. Smerconish also agreed to air an interview between Erinn and her father.

“For two years or more, it has been relentless publicity against him,” said Klieman. “And who is there to humanize Bill Cosby, if not Bill Cosby and his own children.”

Cosby says his health is generally good, but glaucoma has left him legally blind.

Cosby says he isn’t trying to influence jurors, who will be selected next week for the June 5 trial.