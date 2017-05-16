NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Several Tombstones Vandalized At Jewish Cemetery

May 16, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several tombstones were found knocked over in a Jewish cemetery Tuesday afternoon in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say a groundskeeper found five tombstones vandalized shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the Adath Jeshurun Cemetery on the 1800 block of Bridge Street.

Community Comes Together To Cleanup Cemetery Following Gravestone Vandalism

Police say that other than being knocked over, there is no further damage to the tombstones.

In February, over 100 tombstones were toppled at the Mount Carmel Cemetery in the Wissonoming section of the city.

Hundreds Of Gravestones Toppled, Vandalized At Jewish Cemetery

Police are still investigating that incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch