Police: Several Tombstones Vandalized At Jewish Cemetery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several tombstones were found knocked over in a Jewish cemetery Tuesday afternoon in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police say a groundskeeper found five tombstones vandalized shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the Adath Jeshurun Cemetery on the 1800 block of Bridge Street.
Police say that other than being knocked over, there is no further damage to the tombstones.
In February, over 100 tombstones were toppled at the Mount Carmel Cemetery in the Wissonoming section of the city.
Police are still investigating that incident.