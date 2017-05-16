76ers Land Number 3 Overall Pick In The NBA Draft Lottery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have landed the number 3 in the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery.
Representing the Sixers at the NBA Draft Lottery was none other than “The Process” himself, Joel Embiid.
Philly will be looking to add to an already exciting young core of Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and Robert Covington in this year’s NBA Draft on June 22nd.
The Boston Celtics won the NBA draft lottery, and will select No. 1 overall. the Los Angeles Lakers snagged the No. 2 overall pick.