Weekend Box Office Report: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The second weekend of the summer movie season looked much like the first.
The comic book-inspired sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, made it two first-place finishes in a row, dropping off significantly but still earning an estimated $63 million.
The second and third place went to the weekend’s new attractions:
Snatched, the comedy starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn as daughter and mother, was the distant runner-up with $18 million.
While King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, with Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law, was not far behind with $15 million.
And rounding out the top five were holdovers The Fate of the Furious, with just above $5 million, and The Boss Baby, with just below $5 million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, and even further below those of a year ago.