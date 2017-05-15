Man Finds Woman’s Wedding Ring, Band Lost In Tornado After Husband Makes Facebook Plea

CANTON, Texas (CBS) — A Facebook stranger has become a hero to two newlyweds who lost a symbol of their love in a severe storm.
Newlyweds Justin and Ariel Duke lost their entire home in Canton, Texas, to a tornado last month.
However, Ariel Duke was more concerned with what was inside the house – her wedding ring and band.
Amtrak Passenger Has Pizza Delivered To Stuck Train
After six days of searching they lost hope, so Justin Duke posted their situation to Facebook.
Metal detector Nathan Wright saw the post and decided to put his skills to work.
“I started at the side of the house and started doing circles and started going in lines and following debris,” said Wright. “I just hollered out. I’m sure anybody around thought that I was going crazy but I hollered out and I thanked the lord I was able to find it.”
“If you can survive and go through a tornado and a rebuilding process, we got this,” said Justin Duke.
Family Says They Were Kicked Off Flight Because Of Cake
Wright found the ring after a four-hour search.
Then 20 minutes later, he found Ariel Duke’s wedding band, too.