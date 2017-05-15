DEVELOPING: Bus Carrying Philadelphia Students Involved In Crash In Maryland That Injured 25

The Dom Giordano Show: Jake Tapper | May 15

May 15, 2017 12:05 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Miss DC stirs controversy on her health care answer.

9:05-America is not as obsessed with Director Comey’s firing as Washington is.

9:20-The white-working class and the democrats. 

9:35-What’s Dom wearing to Fox News tomorrow? 

9:45-Baltimore has a soaring murder rate. 

10:00-A proposed bill in New Jersey that would prevent pool owners from draining their own pool. 

10:35-Deadline on Real ID’s in Pennsylvania looms. 

11:00-ESPN losing mostly Republican viewers. 

11:05-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing President Trump’s relationship with President Netanyahu and the news of the day.

11:25-President Trump signs an order to establish a committee to address voter fraud. 

11:35-Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, criticizes President Trump for dismantling her school lunch program.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch