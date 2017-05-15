The Dom Giordano Show: Jake Tapper | May 15

9:00-Miss DC stirs controversy on her health care answer.
9:05-America is not as obsessed with Director Comey’s firing as Washington is.
9:20-The white-working class and the democrats.
9:35-What’s Dom wearing to Fox News tomorrow?
9:45-Baltimore has a soaring murder rate.
10:00-A proposed bill in New Jersey that would prevent pool owners from draining their own pool.
10:35-Deadline on Real ID’s in Pennsylvania looms.
11:00-ESPN losing mostly Republican viewers.
11:05-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing President Trump’s relationship with President Netanyahu and the news of the day.
11:25-President Trump signs an order to establish a committee to address voter fraud.
11:35-Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, criticizes President Trump for dismantling her school lunch program.