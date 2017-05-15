Report: 76ers Looking To Extend Robert Covington

DEVELOPING: Bus Carrying Philadelphia Students Involved In Crash In Maryland That Injured 25

May 15, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Robert Covington is entering the final-year of his rookie contract.

According to a report from 97.3’s Michael Kaskey-Blomainthe Sixers are “interested in signing forward Robert Covington to an extension this offseason.”

Covington, 26, has a $1.577 million player option for the 2017-18.

Covington, an undrafted find by ex Sixers GM Sam Hinkie, has developed into an excellent two-way NBA wing player. Last season, RoCo averaged 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 assists in 31.6 minutes. After three NBA seasons, the 6-9 Covington is shooting 35.4-percent from three-point range on 6.4 attempts.

