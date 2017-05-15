Police: Man Breaks Into Homes To Take Pictures Of Women’s Feet

TACOMA, Wash. (CBS) — Investigators in Washington state are looking for more victims in a disturbing and bizarre case.

They say the so-called “sleeper creeper” would break into homes in the middle of the night and take pictures of women’s feet.

This happened near Tacoma.

Police say 22-year-old Chase Garner broke into the homes of six women. He didn’t just take pictures of their feet.

He also stole underwear and firearms.

One victim said she had it happen to her twice.

“He was standing on this… and he was touching my feet,” said victim Bethany Brown.

Investigators are trying to figure out who else was victimized.

“They had a reason to be shocked, there was no indication that they should be victims or that they should be concerned about this individual,” said an investigator.

They’re asking people to check the pictures for unique things, like a bandage or the bedding.