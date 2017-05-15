2 Dead After Small Plane From Philadelphia Crashes Near New Jersey Airport

CARLSTADT, N.J. (CBS)—Authorities are investigating after a plane from Philadelphia crashed near an airport in New Jersey on Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration a Learjet 35 went down as it approached the runaway at Teterboro Airport.

The crash happened about ¼ a mile from the Teterboro Airport in a wooded area.

Authorities say the plane damaged a warehouse.

Thick plumes of smoke can be seen billowing near the crash scene.

“It was like a missile just came down,” one witness told CBS New York.

It’s reported that the crash sent more than a dozen cars up in flames.

“All the cars were on fire, all the fuel went all over it,” said the witness.

UPDATE:: MULTIPLE OCCUPIED BUILDINGS/WAREHOUSES ARE ON FIRE UNSURE HOW MANY AIDED pic.twitter.com/dOnHHPpAPt — LI_Weather (@michaeld021) May 15, 2017

Have no update other than this #pleasepray pic.twitter.com/loEUI5GPax — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 15, 2017

Authorities tell CBS New York that two crewmembers of the plane were killed.

The FAA says the flight departed from Philadelphia International Airport and was headed to Teterboro.

This story will be updated.