Philadelphia Files Suit Against Wells Fargo For ‘Discriminatory Lending’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has sued Wells Fargo bank over what it claims is discriminatory lending. The city claims that the bank targets minority borrowers for high cost, high risk loans.
City officials say that, with the help of outside counsel, they analyzed loans Wells Fargo made in Philadelphia and found that nearly a quarter of African-American and Latino borrowers received the kind of high interest loans that often result in default.
While less than 8 percent of white borrowers received those loans. And, indeed, foreclosure rates in predominately minority neighborhoods were nearly five times as high as in predominately white neighborhoods.
The suit alleges that many of the minority borrowers would have qualified for conventional loans but were steered to the higher cost loans, and that Wells Fargo encouraged it with employee incentives.
The suit was filed in federal court, and follows similar suits in half a dozen cities including Baltimore, Miami, and Los Angeles.
Wells Fargo denies the accusations in the suit, saying they do not reflect the way the bank operates in Philadelphia or any community it serves.
In a statement, the bank says it “will vigorously defend our record as a fair and responsible lender…. (and) continue to focus on helping customers… succeed financially.”