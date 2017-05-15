Pennsylvanians To Head To Polls Tuesday For Primary Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Primary Day in Pennsylvania is Tuesday.
The district attorney’s race in Philadelphia has seven Democrats vying for the party’s nod. Those seeking the nomination are: Teresa Carr Deni, Tariq El-Shabazz, Joe Khan, Larry Krasner, Rich Negrin, Jack O’Neil and Michael Untermeyer.
For the Republicans, Beth Grossman is the only candidate.
The nomination for city controller also on the ballot. Incumbent Alan Butkovitz is facing Rebecca Rhynhart, while Republican Mike Tomlinson is unopposed.
Nine seats on Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas and two seats on Municipal Court are on the ballot, so are spots for election officials in all voting divisions in the city.
Statewide, nominations up for grabs for a single Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat, four Superior Court, and two for Commonwealth Court.