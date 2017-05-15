Bus Carrying Philly Students Involved In Crash In Md. Crash | Parents Can Call (215) 400-5858

Pennsylvanians To Head To Polls Tuesday For Primary Day

May 15, 2017 11:30 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Primary Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Primary Day in Pennsylvania is Tuesday.

The district attorney’s race in Philadelphia has seven Democrats vying for the party’s nod. Those seeking the nomination are: Teresa Carr Deni, Tariq El-Shabazz, Joe Khan, Larry Krasner, Rich Negrin, Jack O’Neil and Michael Untermeyer.

For the Republicans, Beth Grossman is the only candidate.

The nomination for city controller also on the ballot. Incumbent Alan Butkovitz is facing Rebecca Rhynhart, while Republican Mike Tomlinson is unopposed.

Nine seats on Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas and two seats on Municipal Court are on the ballot, so are spots for election officials in all voting divisions in the city.

Statewide, nominations up for grabs for a single Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat, four Superior Court, and two for Commonwealth Court.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch