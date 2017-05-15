Crowded Philly DA Race To Highlight Pennsylvania Primary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Polls in Pennsylvania open Tuesday morning. The race for Philadelphia District Attorney is a hot one, with a crowded field.

Turnout is expected to be very low.

There are seven Democrats and a lone Republican in the running to replace Seth Williams, who has been plagued by scandal and indicted by a federal grand jury.

Of all the people we stopped, about a dozen in number, most couldn’t come up with the name of a candidate in the race. Except for one man.

Pennsylvanians To Head To Polls Tuesday For Primary Day

“I think I’m going to go with [Larry] Krasner,” Nat Lownes, of Philadelphia, said. “Well you know (Donald) Trump, [Jeff] Sessions, and all those guys with the war on drugs, I think Krasner might stand up for people.”

Campaign finance reports show some candidates have largely self-funded.

Outside money, political experts say, didn’t show up until about a month ago.

Most people with whom we spoke resisted naming a favorite. Even with less than 24 hours.

“I know, but that’s okay,” Mickey Bradley said. “It only takes a word to convince someone to vote in that direction.”

A word to the wise, we’re told, there’s no point in complaining later if you don’t vote.

“It’s our city, and if you want to get out there and make a change, you have to get out there,” Kimberly King said. “And if you sit at hope and complain, it’s not going to help matters.”