News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 15

May 15, 2017 8:45 AM By Chris Stigall
6:00 Former DNI James Clapper says our checks and balances are under assault.

6:35 What’s Trending: Sean Spicer, Will Ferrell, Caitlyn

7:00 Judge Jeanine Pirro interviewed Donald Trump about his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

7:19 The Amtrak driver will be charged after all for his role in the 2015 derailment.

7:26 New York Post: Why working class Americans voted with their middle finger.

7:37 Saturday Night Live also parodied Lester Holt’s interview with Donald Trump.

8:00 Chris talks with Mark Greenberg about the 2017 World Series of Entrepreneurship.

8:18 Fareed Zakaria says Donald Trump poses a danger to American democracy.

8:35 What’s Trending: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, King Arthur, Troll Cakes

