Missing Boater’s Body Washes Ashore Along Delaware River

PENNS GROVE, N.J. (CBS) — A body that washed ashore in Salem County, New Jersey, is that of a missing boater who was the subject of a massive search along the Delaware River.

Family members identified him to CBS3 as Frank Montana.

His body washed up onto the shore around 10 p.m. Sunday.

People who live in the area said Montana and his cousin, Chris Montana, set out onto the water Sunday under some pretty rough conditions.

Coast Guard helicopters and a half-dozen rescue boats led an extensive search of the water near Penns Grove Sunday afternoon.

Officials say two men went out on a 12-foot boat to check on crab traps when their boat capsized around 2 p.m.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket. A short time after the accident, witnesses say they saw Chris Montana swim to shore.

Crews continued the search for Frank Montana for about five hours, until conditions forced them to call off the search.

“Even a strong swimmer could potentially have trouble swimming in these waters. The current moves through pretty quick and if there was any kind of wind or anything at the time of the incident with any bit of chop, waves on the water, if may have affected them,” said Lt. John McDerby of the Delaware Fish and Wildlife Police.

Chris Montana, who was able to swim to safety, was treated for hypothermia.

The investigation now turns to what caused the boat to capsize.