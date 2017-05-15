Man Sues Pa. Bar After Drunkenly Falling Off Stool

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (CBS) –– A Pennsylvania man says a tavern in Youngwood should pay him after he drunkenly fell from a stool there and injured his shoulder last year.
David A. Waugaman, 57, filed a civil lawsuit this week in Westmoreland County, claiming the owners of Ziggy’s Hotel in Youngwood are responsible for his injuries, reports TribLive.com reports.
In the lawsuit, Waugaman contends that bartenders continued to serve him alcohol, including shots of liquor, though he was visibly drunk during his four-hour visit to the bar on June 24.
“As a result of Ziggy’s serving the plaintiff alcohol when he was visibly intoxicated that he became so intoxicated that he fell off the bar stool and injured his right shoulder, requiring an operation on the shoulder with loss of use and limitations from the accident date to an indefinite period of time with some permanent disability to his right shoulder and arm,” according to the lawsuit.
His attorney, Jon Lewis of Greensburg, tells TribLive.com the bar staff was reckless, careless and negligent.
“They kept giving him drinks. You’re not supposed to feed people so much booze they fall off a bar stool,” Lewis said.
Waugaman is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 to pay his medical expenses and for pain and suffering as well as emotional distress.