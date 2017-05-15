Lawmakers Gather At PHL Airport For National Infrastructure Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a bipartisan call to fix the nation’s infrastructure.

America’s infrastructure has a D+ grade, and is ranked 20th in the world according to the American Society of Engineers.

“Literally everything as part of our infrastructure needs to be funded,” said Pennsylvania Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle.

Philly High School Honors James Beard Award Recipients With Mayor Kenney

Monday morning Boyle was joined by law makers from both sides of the aisle at Philadelphia International Airport to kick off National Infrastructure Week.

The goal was to call for President Trump and Congress to work together on developing a plan to fund airports, railroads, bridges and roads.

“Generally all of them are in a dramatic need of repair, and what we’ve had is many decades of both parties kicking the can down the road and not funding these things properly,” said Boyle.

ALSO READ: Philadelphia Files Suit Against Wells Fargo For ‘Discriminatory Lending’

Philadelphia International Airport is in the midst of an over haul to its infrastructure.

Joseph Messina Deputy Director of Aviation said, “Both the airfield for a runway extension, we’ve done taxi way work, we’re doing work on our deicing facility.

Officials say they want to fund these improvements by implementing and raising different taxes, but they say it will bring millions of jobs to the country.