KKK Flyers Distributed In Upper Dublin Township

UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) –– Police are investigating after flyers containing hate speech supporting the KKK were found in Upper Dublin Township, Monday.
Upper Dublin Police say the flyers were left in the driveways of residences in the Maple Glen section of Upper Dublin Township.
It is believed the flyers were distributed during the early morning on Monday and appear to have been random.
Police say the flyers are the same type as those distributed in Cinnaminson, New Jersey on Feb. 12.
Anyone who may have observed suspicious person(s) and/or suspicious vehicle(s) in the Maple Glen area during that time frame is encouraged to contact our Department at 215-646-2101.