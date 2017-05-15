Bus Carrying Philly Students Involved In Crash In Md. Crash | Parents Can Call (215) 400-5858

Get Free Pizza On National No Dirty Dishes Day

May 15, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: pizza, Postmates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No one likes dirty dishes, especially having to clean them.

Thursday, May 18 is National No Dirty Dishes Day – and Postmates is helping locals celebrate the day with free Pizza!

Amtrak Passenger Has Pizza Delivered To Stuck Train 

Postmates is delivering free pizza to the first 10,000 Philly residents who download Postmates and order on May 18.

All you have to do is: download the Postmates app, add pizza to your cart from your favorite local or chain restaurant and use code DISHVACAY to get it for free.

A recent survey by National Today found pizza is the top food Americans order when they don’t want to do dishes, followed by french fries and wings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch