Get Free Pizza On National No Dirty Dishes Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No one likes dirty dishes, especially having to clean them.
Thursday, May 18 is National No Dirty Dishes Day – and Postmates is helping locals celebrate the day with free Pizza!
Postmates is delivering free pizza to the first 10,000 Philly residents who download Postmates and order on May 18.
All you have to do is: download the Postmates app, add pizza to your cart from your favorite local or chain restaurant and use code DISHVACAY to get it for free.
A recent survey by National Today found pizza is the top food Americans order when they don’t want to do dishes, followed by french fries and wings.