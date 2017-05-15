Eagles Single-Game Tickets To Go On Sale

May 15, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s almost football season already.

Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. EST. Tickets will be available for all 10 possible home games (eight regular season, two playoff).

Fans can purchase tickets at PhiladelphiaEagles.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000. General ticket prices range from $40 to $174, while standing room only tickets range from $30 to $72. There is a four ticket limit per household.

You can view the Eagles’ schedule here

 

