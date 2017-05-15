Despite What Scams May Say You Can Get Your Unclaimed Property Back Free

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a scam making the rounds that for a fee, you can find out if you have any unclaimed property. But you can stake the claim yourself, for free.
One in ten Pennsylvania residents has unclaimed property according to Jack Stollsteimer, Deputy State Treasurer.
“Unclaimed property is any financial asset that has not been claimed by the owner during a statutory period of time which is usually about three years,” he said. “It could be an uncashed check, it could be a life insurance policy benefit, (and) things that are left in a safety deposit box.”
He says there’s no need to pay to find out if the commonwealth is holding some of your property, just look on line at patreasury.gov.
You will have to prove your identity, but that can be done with a driver’s license.
Last year the state returned $190 million worth of property to the rightful owners.