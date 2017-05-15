Report: Cowboys Place Bid To Host 2018 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are trying to steal next year’s NFL Draft away from Philadelphia.

The 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia was a smashing success, as Philly set record attendance numbers while experiencing zero police incidents. However, according to DallasNews.comthe Cowboys have submitted a bid to host the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, “They know how we can configure for X-amount of people. Then they’ll come back to us with what they want which night.”

In April, ESPN reported Dallas has emerged as the favorite to host the 2018 NFL Draft. But that was before Philadelphia put on a perfect show. ESPN reported Philadelphia is also in contention while Kansas City and Green Bay “are considered long shots.”

So it looks like a two-horse race: Eagles vs. Cowboys, before the season even starts.

