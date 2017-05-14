New South Philly Festival Will Score Big With Baseball And Booze Lovers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Drinking some ice cold brews at Citizens Bank Park is nothing unusual.

The Phillies may be out of town next weekend, but the beers will still be flowing at the ballpark…along with some wine and liquor as well.

That’s because on Saturday May 20th, Citizens Bank Park plays host to the first ever All-Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival, with a lineup featuring…

“…over 200 different brands. That’s craft beer, that’s cocktails and some amazing wine offers,” says organizer Ray Sheehan.

And if you’re a big baseball fan…

“You’ll also be able to run the bases, take a selfie in the Phillies’ dugout, hang out with the Phillie Phantic,” adds Sheehan. “Every ticket holder will also get two, free Phillies tickets, so you really get kind of everything all under one roof.”

The festival takes place all throughout the ballpark’s concourse, which Sheehan says makes this event truly unique:

“You’re inside Citizens Bank Park which is an amazing venue and facility. It can hold a lot of people, so people won’t feel like it’s cramped or stuffy. We have the whole venue, literally 100,000 square feet.”

Money raised helps support the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police and the Barkann Foundation.

The festival begins at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. if you’re a VIP!). You can learn more here.