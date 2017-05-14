RACE FOR THE CURE: WATCH LIVE | PHOTOS | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Thousands To Get Diplomas At Rutgers University Commencement

May 14, 2017 6:32 AM
Filed Under: Rutgers University

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Thousands of Rutgers University graduates are due to receive their diplomas during the school’s commencement ceremony.

Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt will speak at the ceremony, which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Sunday at the High Point Solutions Stadium on the school’s Busch Campus in Piscataway. Van Zandt — known both for being a longtime member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band as well as for his acting work in “The Sopranos” — will receive an honorary doctor of fine arts degree.

University officials say an estimated 17,729 graduates will receive degrees from Rutgers this year. It’s not clear how many will take part in the commencement.

The graduates include about 11,420 who will receive baccalaureate degrees, 4,555 getting master’s degrees and 1,750 who have earned doctorates.

