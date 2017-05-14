Gov. Wolf Says DNC Host Committee Surplus Should Have Gone to Taxpayers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s governor is calling out members of his own party for not giving excess cash – which was raised for the 2016 Democratic National Convention – back to the state.
The state kicked in $10 million to help fund the DNC last summer in Philadelphia.
In a statement, Governor Tom Wolf says $4 million of surplus money used to pay bonuses and other grants should have been returned to Pennsylvania taxpayers.
“I am disappointed that when the host committee discovered there was a surplus, the first call was not to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to discuss returning the money to the taxpayers,” said Governor Wolf. “The commonwealth supports large events that have an economic benefit to Pennsylvania and the region, but when there is leftover funding, that money should be returned to taxpayers. I am disappointed that the surplus was instead spent on bonuses and grants.”
A host committee spokeswoman says they spent the money appropriately.