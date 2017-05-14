Family Says They Were Kicked Off Flight Because Of Cake

NEW YORK (CBS) — A family on the way to Las Vegas says they were kicked off their flight because of cake.
The Burke family says they brought the cake onto the plane and stored it in an overhead bin.
When they were asked to move the cake, they placed it under one of their seats.
That’s when a second flight attendant confronted the first about bin space, causing confusion for the family.
“I approached them and said everything was fine, and she said, ‘Sir, this does not involve you,'” recounts Cameron Burke. “When she told me I was being non-compliant then I said ‘Ma’am have you been drinking?’ because her behavior was not normal.”
Eventually, police at JFK airport were brought on board. Then an announcement was made saying everyone had to get off the plane.
While JetBlue claims the family caused the ruckus and was being non-compliant, the family says they’re still confused.
They were immediately refunded the cost of their tickets after getting off the plane.