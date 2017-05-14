Dom Giordano Column – Does Philly Really Want Laws Enforced?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The positions taken by the Democratic candidates for district attorney for Tuesday’s primary are an indictment of Philadelphia voters.

The only people they seem to want to prosecute are the Philadelphia Police. They sound like they’re running to be Philadelphia’s chief social worker rather than chief law enforcement officer.

It’s so bad that people with inside knowledge of the race told me on Sunday that Larry Krasner has a good chance to win. Krasner has gotten over a million dollars in contributions from George Soros and has been endorsed by Susan Sarandon and Johnny Legend. The reason for this is his complete rejection of the death penalty, his support for Black Lives Matter and his obvious antagonism toward cops.

If Krasner is elected, Philadelphia will see police be less active in pursuing crime, victims having less opportunity to receive justice and the violence rate climb. I believe that he is even to the left of Mayor Kenney in almost every issue.

The top contender for knocking off Krasner is Joe Khan. Khan is the guy who demanded that each candidate sign a pledge that they would continue Mayor Kenney’s extreme sanctuary city policy if elected. He is not as extreme as Krasner but he would not continue many of current District Attorney Seth Williams’ policies.

The candidates that I’ve interviewed have dismissed the pursuit of the death penalty as a waste of resources, have spoken of conspiracy to continue a mass incarceration of minorities, and in general, have an antagonism toward.

The local Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed former Managing Director Rich Negrin. I respect their judgment and even though I differ with him on some positions, I think Negrin would be a reasonable choice.

Tuesday night will tell us whether or not people in Philadelphia really want laws enforced.