Emotional Moment For Many As Breast Cancer Survivors Walk Down Art Museum Steps

May 14, 2017 9:16 AM By Tim Jimenez
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Thousands were part of a sea of pink at the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at the Art Museum in Philadelphia.

The Race for the Cure raises millions of dollars each year for the fight against breast cancer. One part of the event stands out for many.

“I tear up when I see those women on the steps,” said Louisa, a breast cancer survivor.

“The Parade of Pink” breast cancer survivors walk together down the steps of the Art Museum. Louisa, who lives in Flourtown, has been cancer-free for a few years.

“I never thought I’d get here. But here I am,” she says.

She attended the race with her two daughters Katie and Joyce.

Joyce recalls what it was like getting through difficult days.

“My mom went through chemo and radiation so it was very tough. And we would take turns going to her treatments with her,” she said.

And now, Louisa says she couldn’t ask for a better gift than being with her daughters and moving forward.

“You take each day as it comes and enjoy life!”

