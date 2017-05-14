‘I Credit You With Saving My Life,’ Cancer Survivor Tells CBS3’s Carol Erickson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—As hundreds of breast cancer survivors walked down the art museum steps on Sunday, one woman credits former CBS 3 broadcaster Carol Erickson with saving her life.

“Thirteen years ago I sent you an email telling you I didn’t have any money,” said the woman during the 27th Annual Susan G. Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure. “You told me my life was more important than money and I went to the hospital, had the treatment and I’m here 13 years later and still a survivor.

Carol, who is a breast cancer survivor herself, was in awe hearing the woman’s words.

“Every one of those women—and yes some men—together, they shared a journey, they heard the words from a doctor, ‘You have breast cancer’. They had to analyze their life, they had to explain to their friends and they had to feel fear.

But Carol’s life-saving advice doesn’t stop with just one woman.

“Go to a doctor and get checked,” she pleas. “It never gets better. If you don’t deal with it now it doesn’t get better on its own. Just go, find out and then now you’re on your path.”

The woman tells Carol she thanks God everyday for bringing [Carol] into her life.

In 2017, it’s estimated that there will be 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer, 40,610 of which will result in death.

To learn more visit Susan G. Komen HERE.