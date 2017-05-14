Pennsylvania Woman Connected To Child Predator Ring Is Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced the arrest of a woman charged with sexually assaulting a child in Bucks County.
Shapiro says Paige Wren Tasker, 27, was taken into custody on charges of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault.
Authorities say that on more than one occasion Tasker performed a sex act on a 14-year-old boy. Investigators have now learned that the same boy was sexually abused years earlier at furry parties where adults dressed as animals.
Bucks County Authorities Make Arrest In Fetish-Themed Child Predator Sex Ring
“In January, we made a promise when we first filed charges against predators that this investigation would continue as long as it takes,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “The hard work of the agents and attorneys in our Child Predator Section, working closely with other law enforcement partners, led to this latest arrest. This is a deeply disturbing case, and we care about this victim and every victim of sexual abuse.”
Investigators say Tasker had a brief relationship with David Parker, who was earlier charged in this investigation with child rape, possession of child pornography and related charges.
For the last seven years, men would dress up as different animals at sex parities and assault the boy.
Tasker is the sixth person arrested in connection to the child predator ring.
Suspected child predators can be reported to the Office of Attorney General by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044.