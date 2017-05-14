RACE FOR THE CURE: PARADE OF PINK | PHOTOS | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Baby Wipes Recalled Due To Possible Mold

May 14, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Baby, Health, Mold, Recall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling some of their baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.

The company says the following are being recalled:

  • 10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276
  • 72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591
  • 288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680
  • 576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

“We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable,” says The Honest Company.

Consumers may return affected product to their point of purchase for a full refund.

To see whether your product is recalled CLICK HERE.

