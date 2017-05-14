Baby Wipes Recalled Due To Possible Mold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling some of their baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.
The company says the following are being recalled:
- 10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276
- 72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591
- 288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680
- 576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540
“We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable,” says The Honest Company.
Consumers may return affected product to their point of purchase for a full refund.
To see whether your product is recalled CLICK HERE.