Thousands Turn Out For Philly’s First Taco Festival Despite Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands turned out for Philadelphia’s first ever large-scale taco festival on Saturday.
David Feldman, organizer of the inaugural Philadelphia Taco Festival in the parking lot of Sugarhouse Casino says while they spent months planning for this event, there are some things for which you can’t account.
“Next year we’ll have a rain date in place if something happens. We couldn’t just switch it this week because all the vendors are booked,” said Feldman.
He says about 7,000 tickets were sold but about four to five thousand people still showed up in the rain.
“They love tacos! And they’re here! That’s the thing, they didn’t just buy tickets and get deterred by the rain. They’re here, there’s a huge line!” said Feldman.
So what do Philadelphians love about tacos so much?
“The best part is probably the different taco vendors that come in, the different family styles and things, it’s really cool to taste,” said Feldman. “Just the different customization you can make, you can have different meats or toppings and then it’s portable.”