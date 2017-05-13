Rain Forces Cancellation Of Afternoon Races At Dad Vail Regatta

May 13, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Dad Vail Regatta

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Citing deteriorating weather conditions and safety concerns, organizers have cancelled all afternoon races at the 79th Dad Vail Regatta.

Organizers had already rearranged the race schedule to what’s known as a “condensed schedule” in an effort to avoid any issues with the rain. But conditions Saturday morning forced the cancellation of all third through sixth level final races, with the final race of the day being the #109 Men’s Single Final at 10:35 a.m.

On their official website, Dad Vail organizers posted this message for racers: “Thank you for participating in the 2017 Dad Vail Regatta, congratulations to all the rowers.”

