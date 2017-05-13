Philly’s Newest Museum Celebrates Role Of Mothers Of American Revolution

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Women of the Revolutionary War era are being celebrated this Mother’s Day weekend at Philadelphia’s newest museum.

Martha Washington, Abigail Adams and Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman, an enslaved woman who sued for her freedom, are among the woman being celebrated for their roles in the Revolutionary War at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

One is exhibit tells the Battle of Saratoga through the eyes of baroness Fredericka von Riedesal, a mother and the wife of a Hessian commander.

“So often we think of this from the perspective of the commanders or the soldiers,” said Adrienne Whaley, School Programs Manager at the museum. “But what about for the women who were there? So she actually ended up in a household with a number of wounded soldiers and they are being bombarded by American revolutionaries and they are hiding out in the basement as all of this is happening.”

The baroness kept a detailed journal of the war.

An elegant afternoon tea will be held for all guests of the museum on Mother’s Day.

Click here for more information: