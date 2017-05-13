Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Wilmington, Delaware.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday along I-95 southbound approaching Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Investigators said the driver of a silver or gray Nissan struck a 53-year-old man from Wilmington as he was walking along the highway. The driver fled the scene without stopping.
The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said it was not initially known why the victim was walking along the highway or if alcohol or drug use on the part of the pedestrian was a factor in the crash.
The name of the victim was being withheld pending the notification of his family.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8484.