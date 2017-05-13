Mail Carriers Brave The Rain To Help The Hungry

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — On soggy days like these, 33-year U.S. Postal Service veteran Andy Dealy is glad most of his job can be done through his mail truck window.
But this Saturday is one of the few days he actually has to step out often.
“Today’s the food drive where we go around collecting all the food from the customers who are good enough to put some out,” explains Dealy.
Mail carriers throughout the country are collecting bags of food for the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
A play on words with the iconic form of postage – the event leverages the far community reach of mail carriers.
It’s the nation’s largest single-day food drive.
Organizers estimate the total amount collected nationwide will be about 80 million pounds.
“If we’re lucky we’ll get some really good quality food here to give out to people for a long time,” says Charlie Hosier the director of operations at the Food Bank of South Jersey which will sort and distribute much of the food.