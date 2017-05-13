Crash Causes Big Backup On Northbound I-95

May 13, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: I-95, Tractor Trailer Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident involving a tractor-trailer is causing big delays on I-95 through Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened early Saturday morning in the northbound direction between the Cottman Avenue and Academy Road exits.

The jackknifed tractor-trailer is blocking the shoulder, right and center lanes. Only traffic in the left lane is squeezing by.

The crash is causing traffic to back up several miles past the Betsy Ross Bridge.

Motorists are warned to expect delays.

There is no word on any injuries.

