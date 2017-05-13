Authorities: Allentown Father Kills Daughter, 18, Then Self

May 13, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Allentown Police, Deadly Shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say an Allentown father shot and killed his 18-year-old daughter and then turned the weapon on himself.

Officials said a relative called 911 at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday to report the shooting before he ran out of the home. Arriving officers found the bodies of 60-year-old Jose Santos and 18-year-old Maria Santos.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said both were pronounced dead just after 3 a.m. Saturday of gunshot wounds to the body. The woman’s death was ruled a homicide and the man’s death a suicide.

Police said the father left a note confirming that he had killed his daughter. Assistant Chief Gail Struss declined to say whether the note detailed any motive for the shootings.

The coroner’s office, Allentown police and county prosecutors are investigating.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch