Zeoli Show Log 05.12.17

May 12, 2017 6:34 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Bob Schieffer, Donald Trump, Jim Kenney, John F. Kennedy, Joy Behar, Keith Olbermann, Kellyanne Conway, Lester Holt, Mika Brzezinski, Mother's Day, Rep. Maxine Waters, Rich Guay, Richard Nixon, The View

3pm- The media continues to make comparisons between Donald Trump and Richard Nixon. 

3:05pm- Keith Olbermann has accused Donald Trump of treason and has pleaded for foreign intelligence communities to help lead a coup to over throw the President. 

3:10pm- Rep. Maxine Waters claims that Trump is going to begin shredding records that may connect him to Russia.

3:15pm- MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski accused Kellyanne Conway of being “politics porn.”

3:25pm- Mother’s Day is on Sunday. Who created the holiday?

3:35pm- During an interview with Lester Holt, President Trump continued to insist that James Comey told him that he wasn’t under investigation. 

4pm- Passengers were forced to depart on another flight after a scorpion was discovered on a United Airlines plane.

4:05pm- A man’s request for free Wendy’s nuggets has now become the most re-tweeted tweet in the social media’s history.

4:40pm- The University of Arizona is in the process of hiring students to be social justice activists. The job entails notifying school officials when bias is spotted on campus.

4:50pm- Mayor Jim Kenney says Philadelphia should sell legalized marijuana in state owned liquor stores so that the city can tax it.

5:20pm- While on The View, Joy Behar proclaimed that President Trump is guilty of treason. 

5:25pm- On CBS This Morning, journalist Bob Schieffer said that Trump’s decision to fire James Comey was comparable to the JFK assassination. 

6pm- Rich Guay, from the Better Way for Santa Fe Coalition, calls in to talk about how he helped lead successful opposition to a proposed city soda tax.

