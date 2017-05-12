Zeoli Show Log 05.12.17

3pm- The media continues to make comparisons between Donald Trump and Richard Nixon.
3:05pm- Keith Olbermann has accused Donald Trump of treason and has pleaded for foreign intelligence communities to help lead a coup to over throw the President.
3:10pm- Rep. Maxine Waters claims that Trump is going to begin shredding records that may connect him to Russia.
3:15pm- MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski accused Kellyanne Conway of being “politics porn.”
3:25pm- Mother’s Day is on Sunday. Who created the holiday?
3:35pm- During an interview with Lester Holt, President Trump continued to insist that James Comey told him that he wasn’t under investigation.
4pm- Passengers were forced to depart on another flight after a scorpion was discovered on a United Airlines plane.
4:05pm- A man’s request for free Wendy’s nuggets has now become the most re-tweeted tweet in the social media’s history.
4:40pm- The University of Arizona is in the process of hiring students to be social justice activists. The job entails notifying school officials when bias is spotted on campus.
4:50pm- Mayor Jim Kenney says Philadelphia should sell legalized marijuana in state owned liquor stores so that the city can tax it.
5:20pm- While on The View, Joy Behar proclaimed that President Trump is guilty of treason.
5:25pm- On CBS This Morning, journalist Bob Schieffer said that Trump’s decision to fire James Comey was comparable to the JFK assassination.
6pm- Rich Guay, from the Better Way for Santa Fe Coalition, calls in to talk about how he helped lead successful opposition to a proposed city soda tax.