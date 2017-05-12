NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Searching For Person Of Interest In 57-Year-Old Man’s Shooting Death

May 12, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting death of a 57-year-old man.

The man was shot and killed on March 20 in the 1300 block of West Ruscomb Street.

The person of interest is described as a 20- to 30-year-old black male, wearing a thin dark-colored jacket with a white Nike “Swoosh” symbol, a dark-hooded sweatshirt underneath the jacket and Nike athletic-type shoes.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Homicide Division at 215-686-3334/35.

