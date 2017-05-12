NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Mayor Ron Strouse, Admiral William McRaven, and Pat Buchanan | May 12

May 12, 2017 11:52 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Philadelphia Judge orders the District Attorney’s Office to charge conductor involved in 2015 Amtrak crash. 

9:20-President Trump gives an interview to NBC’s Lester Holt.

9:25-Trump was going to fire Director Comey regardless of Attorney General’s recommendation.

9:35-Congressman MacArthur called the “single greatest threat” to an attendee’s family. 

10:00-Mayor of Doylestown Ron Strouse joined discussing the decision of 17 Mayors, including himself, to sign a letter to encourage Congress to not defund Planned Parenthood.

10:20-Assistant Principal in Downingtown, Dr. Zach Ruff, resigns from his position. 

10:35-Admiral William McRaven joined discussing his new book “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life And Maybe the World.”

10:45-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.

11:00-Pat Buchanan joined discussing his latest book ‘Nixon’s White House Wars.”

11:35-Game of the week.

11:50-Bill O’Reilly gives his reasons of why President Trump fired Director James Comey.

