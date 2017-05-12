Soul Host Baltimore Saturday In Search Of 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul will look to stay perfect on the season on Saturday night when they welcome the Baltimore Brigade to the Center.

Philadelphia’s latest victory came this past Saturday when they went into Cleveland and held on for a 69-67 win over the Gladiators.

“We did a good job on offense,” Head coach Clint Dolezel tells KYW Newsradio. “We executed well.”

Philadelphia is now 4-0 on the season and alone at the top of the league standings, but Dolezel says they haven’t yet played their best football.

“Oh no,” he says. “No, we haven’t played all three phases yet. We either played really good on offense and not so well on defense or vice versa, really good on defense and not so good on offense. We’ll get all three phases rolling here soon. Hopefully we can get that rolling this weekend.”

Baltimore is 1-3 on the season and coming off a home loss to Tampa Bay last time out. These two teams just met two weeks ago at the Center. The Soul won easily, 69-34. Dolezel talks about the biggest key this time around.

“We’ve got to slow their pass rush up,” he says. “They really got to us last time and that’s the key.”

Saturday night’s game will start at 7:00pm.