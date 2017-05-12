Police: Man Abducts, Assaults 2 Young Boys From Gas Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say abducted and assaulted two young boys.

Police say the alleged incident began at a gas station at 33rd and York Streets on Tuesday. Police say the two brothers – aged 11 and 14 – were pumping gas for money when the suspect offered one of them money to pump gas for him.

Police say the man told one of the boys to go with him to another gas station because he said it was cheaper there. The child got into the suspect’s car – a silver or gray four-door Dodge Avenger with tinted windows — and during the ride, police say he started showing the boy pornographic images and indecently assaulted him.

When they arrived at the gas station on the 3000 block of Hunting Park Avenue, the boy got out of the car to pump the man’s gas. Police say the suspect then asked the boy to go with him to an ATM, but the boy said no and ran away.

Police say the man then left and went back to the first gas station where he told the other boy he would take him to his brother.

Police say the suspect also showed this boy pornographic images and indecently assaulted him.

Police say the child asked him to let him out of the car, and the suspect dropped him off near Hollywood Street. The suspect then fled in his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with light skin, short hair, chubby build, mustache, white shirt, red hoodie, and tan pants.