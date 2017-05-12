Phillies With 5 Of Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the strongest farm system’s in baseball.

As the team, fans, and media continue to debate when the timing is right to bring up some of the team’s top prospects, Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list is encouraging to see for Phillies fans.

The Phils have five players among the top 100 prospects, including two in the top 20.

13. OF Mickey Moniak, 19 19. SS J.P. Crawford, 22 32. C Jorge Alfaro, 23 61. RHP Sixto Sanchez, 18 88. 1B Rhys Hoskins, 24

Both Hoskins and Alfaro are playing very well in Triple-A.

Hoskins is hitting .348/.422/.652 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 33 games, while Alfaro is hitting .333/.364/.495 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 26 games.

Mike Schmidt talked about bringing up younger players earlier this week on the 94WIP Morning Show.

“I think when a young player has to figure it out on his own, he goes through some bumps and bruises,” Schmidt said, “I think it makes him a better player in the long run if he’s allowed to figure out things for himself.”