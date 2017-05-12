Philadelphia Mothers Gather For Health Care Protest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia mothers held a news conference at City Hall expressing their concerns about the American Healthcare Act.

Their protest was purposely held just prior to Mother’s Day.

Maithili Pradhan with the Maternity Care Coalition says the American Healthcare Act could increase insurance premiums for pregnant women by nearly $20,000.

“If it goes through the way it is right now, it’s really going to effect mothers and their children incredibly in a horribly negative way, and that’s why we picked Mother’s Day to bring attention to this issue,” she said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the GOP repeal plan could make being a mother a preexisting condition, and he urges lawmakers to block it.

“That tableau of those men having basically a keg party on the White house lawn congratulating themselves for taking 24 million people off of healthcare, 220,000 Philadelphians of healthcare, is just obnoxious if you consider additionally the fact that the healthcare coverage for themselves and their families is a Cadillac healthcare plan and they’re not talking about reducing that in any way,” he said.

Kenney says he believes the push to pass the AHCA has nothing to do with policy.

“I think the rush of the Trump administration and the Trump supporters in the House were about taking Obama’s name off of something, and that’s why they moved so quickly and moved to stupidly,” he said.

“We’re making it more and more difficult for women to avoid pregnancy, but at the same time we’re also putting these burdens on pregnancy and becoming mothers so it just seems to be a lose-lose situation for women, no matter what,” said Pradhan