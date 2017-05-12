Philadelphia Launches Feedback Survey For Kids’ Programs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has launched a survey with the hope of getting community feedback on programs designed for kids.

The City of Philadelphia funds 67 providers across the city that hold after school and before school programs, as well as through the Department of Recreation and Free Library.

“The focus could be on sports, the focus could be on homework help, literacy, arts and culture,” said Waleska Maldano, Deputy Commissioner for Prevention Services.

She says the city launched an online survey to get input from parents, care givers, and community members on how they choose out of school services. They want to know how they choose programs, what they want to see, and how the city is doing.

“Our goal is to really gauge what the community perceptions are as it relates to the service so we can create system wide change,” said Maldano.

The survey is in both Spanish and English, takes 10 minutes, and is available through the end of the month. So far response has been slow.

“We want to listen,” Maldano said.

